Niamh Cotter eyes All-Ireland senior club title as Kilmacud Crokes win Leinster again

GLENGARRIFF’S Niamh Cotter has swelled her impressive medal collection even more after her role in Kilmacud Crokes’ latest Leinster LGFA senior club championship title triumph.

The Beara woman, who transferred to the Dublin club in 2020, has amassed an enviable collection of medals in the capital in recent season, and as Crokes clinched their third provincial title in a row, it opens the door up to another All-Ireland series tilt.

Former Cork footballer Cotter kicked 0-2 as Kilmacud Crokes blitzed Kildare outfit Eadestown with a commanding 4-14 to 0-3 win on Sunday.

Cotter and Crokes now advance to the All-Ireland series as the Dublin club targets their first success at this level.