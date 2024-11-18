Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Niamh Cotter eyes All-Ireland senior club title as Kilmacud Crokes win Leinster again

November 18th, 2024 8:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Niamh Cotter eyes All-Ireland senior club title as Kilmacud Crokes win Leinster again Image
Niamh Cotter in action for Kilmacud Crokes in the Leinster LGFA Senior Club final. (Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile)

Share this article

GLENGARRIFF’S Niamh Cotter has swelled her impressive medal collection even more after her role in Kilmacud Crokes’ latest Leinster LGFA senior club championship title triumph.

The Beara woman, who transferred to the Dublin club in 2020, has amassed an enviable collection of medals in the capital in recent season, and as Crokes clinched their third provincial title in a row, it opens the door up to another All-Ireland series tilt.

Former Cork footballer Cotter kicked 0-2 as Kilmacud Crokes blitzed Kildare outfit Eadestown with a commanding 4-14 to 0-3 win on Sunday.

Cotter and Crokes now advance to the All-Ireland series as the Dublin club targets their first success at this level.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended