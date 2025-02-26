Newcestown to meet Barrs in county senior camogie league

NEWCESTOWN will be the only West Cork representatives at senior level in the upcoming SE Systems adult camogie leagues.

The Carbery club will be in Group 2 with Blackrock, Inniscarra, Aghabullogue, Killeagh and county championship 2024 victors St Finbarr’s. In the premier intermediate league, Courcey Rovers will compete in Group 2 with Enniskeane joining them for a West Cork derby. Brian Dillons, Fr O’Neills, Watergasshill and Na Piarsaigh are also in Group 2. Clonakilty will battle it out in Group 1 against Charleville, Ballinhassig, Ballincollig, Ballygarvan and Ballinora.

In the intermediate league, a local derby will take place between Kilbrittain/Timoleague and Ballinascarthy, the latter entering their first year at the intermediate grade. Midleton, Douglas, Sliabh Rua, Newtownshandrum and Valley Rovers make up the one-group league.

Finally, in the junior leagues, Barryroe will compete at junior A level, Kilbree and Kinsale will test themselves at junior B while St Colum’s and Bandon face off in junior C. Full fixture and venue details will be announced in due course.

Senior League – Group 1: Glen Rovers, Éire Óg, Sarsfields, St Catherines, Ballyhea, Cloughduv. Group 2: Blackrock, Inniscarra, Newcestown, Aghabullogue, Killeagh, St Finbarr’s.

Premier Intermediate League – Group 1: Charleville, Ballinhassig, Ballincollig, Ballygarvan, Clonakilty, Ballinora. Group 2: Courcey Rovers, Brian Dillons, Fr O’Neills, Watergrasshill, Na Piarsaigh, Enniskeane.

Intermediate League – Midleton, Douglas, Sliabh Rua, Kilbrittain/Timoleague, Newtownshadrum, Valley Rovers, Ballinascarthy.

Junior League – A: Bride Rovers, Kildorrery, Barryroe, St Fanahans, Blarney, Buttevant, Banteer, Rockbean. B: Kilbree, St Vincent’s, Nemo Rangers, Kinsale, Grenagh, Kilworth, Milstreet, Cobh. C: Laochra Óg, Fermoy, Castlemartyr, St Colums, Bandon, Carrigtwohill, Dungourney.