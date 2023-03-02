Sport

Newcestown star O'Sullivan suffers season-ending ACL injury

March 2nd, 2023 9:00 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Cork forward Ciara O’Sullivan in action for her club Newcestown.

NEWCESTOWN camogie star Ciara O’Sullivan will miss Cork’s entire 2023 campaign after it was confirmed she has suffered an ACL injury.

The West Cork woman was injured in action for UCC in a recent Ashbourne Cup semi-final and the subsequent scan has revealed a season-ending cruciate ligament injury.

‘The ACL was confirmed, so she’s gone now for the year,’ Cork camogie Matthew Twomey told The Southern Star.

O’Sullivan, who has been involved in the Cork senior panel since 2020, started last year’s All-Ireland senior final against Kilkenny and was hoping to become a regular with the Rebels this year.

She is the fourth Cork player to suffer an ACL injury, as Ashling Thompson, Katie O'Mahony and Olivia McAllen are all currently sidelined too.

 ‘That’s the fourth cruciate injury we have suffered, three players with their club and one with their college. It is very disappointing to lose those players,’ Twomey said.

***

