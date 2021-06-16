Newcestown crowned 2020 Carbery junior B football champions

NEWCESTOWN were crowned 2020 Carbery junior B football champions after they beat Randal Óg in the final played in sunny Enniskeane on Sunday afternoon.

The winners trailed by 2-4 to 0-6 at the break, with Randal Óg goals coming from Conor O’Neill and Donncha Collins, but the second half belonged to Newcestown.

In that second period, Newcestown, playing against the wind, kept Randal Óg scoreless while tagging on 2-4 themselves to turn a four-point deficit into a six-point winning margin. Darragh Curran scored a second-half penalty before captain Kieran Kelly, who finished with 1-2, added a late goal for the new champions.