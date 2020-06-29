Newcestown and Carbery discover opponents in county senior camogie championship

NEWCESTOWN have been handed a tough opening-round tie in the 2020 county camogie senior championship.

Last year’s county intermediate winners, who got the better of Enniskeane in the final, will take on 2019 senior semi-finalists Killeagh in the second round of this year’s senior championship.

There is already the potential of a Carbery derby between Newcestown and the Carbery divisional side, which bowed out at the quarter-final stage last season.

If Newcestown lose their first-round game, they will go into the losers’ round and they will take on the runners-up in the divisional section – this is a round-robin group with Carbery, Seandún and Imokilly involved. Carbery will take on Seandún and then Imokilly, and the overall winner of this mini-group advances to round three while the runner-up takes on the loser of Newcestown v Killeagh.

Seventeen teams will line out at the start of the senior camogie championship which is expected to throw-in in late July. There will be extra time in all games, and further extra time if needed. In the club section there are seven round two games with the winners moving into round three and the losers getting a second chance in the losers-round.

The senior draw is as follows:

Round 1 (divisions): A. Seandún v Carbery; B. Carbery v Imokilly; C. Seandún v Imokilly

Round 2: D. Courcey Rovers v Cloughduv; E. Killeagh v Newcestown; F. Milford v Éire Óg; G. Ballincollig v Inniscarra; H. Glen Rovers v Sarsfields; I. St Finbarr's v Douglas; J. Ballygarvan v St Catherine's.

Losers’ Round: I v G; E v runners-up of divisional-round; D v H; F v J.

Meanwhile in the county intermediate camogie championship, Enniskeane meet Ballyhea in the opening round, Clonakilty take on Brian Dillons, Valley Rovers meet Blackrock while Kilbrittain/Timoleague play Carrigaline. There is a back-door in this championship.

In the 2020 county Junior A draw, Ballinascarthy play Ballinhassig while Barryroe take on Mallow. In the Junior B draw, Newcestown 2 meet Bride Rovers in the first round and the winner here plays Millstreet in the second round.