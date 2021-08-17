New soccer club Kilgoban Celtic is up and running 

KILGOBAN Celtic is a new name in West Cork League circles but made up of two of the region’s best-known clubs.

Kilgoban is the ancient name for the geographical area in which both West Cork League clubs Durrus FC and Bantry Bay Rovers are located.

In a club statement Kilgoban Celtic outlined their reasons for creating a new club that will serve a wider geographical area:

‘Kilgoban Celtic will continue the ethos of community service and sporting excellence that has been the hallmark of both Durrus FC and Bantry Bay Rovers AFC for many years,’ the statement read.

‘It brings together a core of dedicated volunteers who are united by a passion to develop playing and coaching for males and females across all ability levels and age groups, from U6 to over 33s.

‘Building on the strengths and traditions of Bantry Bay Rovers AFC and Durrus FC, Kilgoban Celtic will serve a huge geographic catchment area that stretches from the southern tip of the Sheepshead Peninsula towards Cappabue, to the Mealagh Valley and from Adrigole in the west to Dromore and Aughaville.’

So, why create a new club when Bantry Bay Rovers field teams in every age-grade of the West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League and Durrus currently ply their trade in the (adult) West Cork League?

The answer stems from the fact playing, coaching and administrative crossovers have become more and more frequent between the two clubs.

Bay Rovers currently don’t field a team at adult West Cork League level while Durrus are absent from the WCSSL age-grades. Also, many Kilgoban players, coaches and volunteers are involved or have previously been involved with both clubs. In terms of future aims, the newly formed club’s recent statement outlined the following:

‘Kilgoban Celtic will maintain an ethos of accessibility and inclusivity. The new club will prioritise the highest standards in club governance, child welfare and promoting positive attitudes towards wellbeing through playing and coaching across all ages and abilities.

‘The club will continue to develop a culture of excellence where everyone has the opportunity to fulfil their talent. The new club will maintain its commitment to improve the safety and standard of playing and training facilities for soccer.

‘We will continue to work closely with stakeholders, other local voluntary groups and sports clubs in helping to deliver new high quality multi-use community sports facilities to encourage active living for all.’

To achieve these ambitions, children will register online as members of the Kilgoban Celtic Academy. From 2021, WCSSL players will register online as members of Kilgoban Celtic and play for the new club’s teams under that name.

Adults, youth and senior teams will enter into upcoming 2021-22 WCL competitions as Kilgoban Celtic.

The superb Lisheens complex in Kealkill will host the new club’s U6 to U10 Academy, WCSSL, U17 boys, women’s sevens and West Cork Masters teams training sessions and matches. Durrus’s Community pitch will be the new home venue for Celtic’s U19 boys’ and senior men’s West Cork League sides.

Kilgoban kicked off a new era with a 3-1 victory away to Dunmanway Town in the new West Cork Masters League. Noel Collins netted for Town but Paul Tessyman, David Hourihan and Brian Donovan strikes ensured Kilgoban Celtic won their first competitive fixture.