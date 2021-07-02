New PB as Nicola Tuthill wins silver at the senior nationals

NICOLA Tuthill continued her impressive form this season with a stunning PB in the women’s hammer to win silver at the national senior championships last Friday. The Kilbrittain teenager (17) threw a huge 61.55m to break her previous PB of 61.46m that she had set at last month’s AAI Games.

Tuthill had won the senior women’s hammer title last year but had to give way to Michaela Walsh (Swinford AC) who took gold this time with a huge effort of 62.64. Still, Tuthill’s latest performance highlights, again, that she’s one to keep an eye on. The Bandon AC rising star hopes to compete at the European U20s this month, having met the qualifying standard.

Elsewhere, Bandon AC’s Shane Howard relinquished his men’s senior long jump title on Saturday, but he still came home with bronze after a 7.43 jump.

Meanwhile, Glengarriff’s Darragh McElhinney finished fourth in the men’s 1500m final on Saturday, just 0.16 seconds outside the medals. He was using this event as race practice ahead of his main target: the 5000m at the European U23s next week.