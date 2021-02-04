New Cork GAA jersey unveiled as Sports Direct's five-year sponsorship deal announced

CORK GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan believes the county’s new five-year sponsorship deal with Sports Direct can help ‘drive future success for Cork GAA both on, and off, the field.’

This new sponsorship deal sees Sports Direct become the principal partner of Cork GAA, with Sports Direct supporting the men’s senior football and hurling teams, and minor and U20 teams in both codes.

As part of its partnership with Cork GAA, Sports Direct will be providing the two senior panels with personalised access to its full range of boots.

This announcement also sees the release of the new Cork GAA jersey, designed and manufactured in collaboration with O’Neills.

The newly-launched jersey is now available exclusively through Sports Direct Ireland online https://ie.sportsdirect.com/ until stores across the country re-open. The jersey will remain exclusive to Sports Direct for the first three weeks after stores reopen, before becoming available in sports retailers nationwide. Free delivery will be offered to all fans who purchase the Cork GAA home jersey and/or Cork GAA home kit from Sports Direct online.

‘We are delighted to welcome Sports Direct on board as the new sponsor of Cork GAA,’ Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said.

‘We are really looking forward to working with them over the coming years and look forward to seeing our teams back in action in this fantastic new jersey in the future. The commercial relationship with Sports Direct is part of Cork County Board’s wider One Cork initiative, which will drive future success for Cork GAA both on, and off, the field. By putting the three pillars of clubs, schools and county together on the jersey, we want to show every player of every age that they are part of this shared future.’