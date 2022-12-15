Munster rugby stars get behind Clonakilty RFC’s game-changing astro pitch plans

IT has been a long and wet November. So much rain has an awful impact on rugby pitches, and causes challenging conditions for players year-in and year-out. This year Clonakilty RFC has 22 teams and over 600 players and an all-weather astro pitch has never been more necessary.

Development of the new 4G all-weather astro pitch will alleviate pressure on the existing pitches, especially during the rainy months. This will allow playing space for all Clonakilty’s youth and adult teams throughout the rugby season. In addition, the proposed pitch will serve all communities within a 10-kilometre radius of the club in West Cork.

The new facility is very exciting and will be the first of its kind in the whole of Cork. The anticipated cost will be more than €500,000. Thankfully with support from the Sports Capital Grant Programme and Clonakilty RFC’s own fundraising efforts in recent years, the club is already halfway there. This is a great starting position.

To reach the club’s full target, it is running an ‘Electric Car Draw’ and Clonakilty RFC was delighted to have some of the Munster players come down and check out the prizes on offer. They thought the prizes were great and the great people at Clonakilty RFC think so too.

The winning tickets will be drawn on New Year’s Eve, and the winners will walk (or drive, cycle or scoot!) away with a fabulous Volkswagen ID4 Life Electric SUV worth €55,000 as the first prize. The second prize is two Orbea Keram 30 Electric bikes worth €2,500 each and the third prize is two Audi Electric Scooters worth €1,000 each.

The draw is limited to 2,500 tickets at a cost of €100 per ticket, increasing the chance of a win.

Tickets are available online at www.clonakiltyrfcprizedraw.ie and from the following outlets – Kevin O’Regan, Fuchsia Footwear, Pearse Street, Clonakilty; Justin Crowley, A Cut Above, Rossa Street, Clonakilty; and Scannells Bar, Connolly Street, Clonakilty, or at the club on Saturday mornings from 10am to 12.30pm. Alternatively call Eoin Hurley 087-6008492, Jimmy O’Regan 086-2559799, Martin Kingston 086-2443556, Helen O’Hea 086-8162613 and Rob Walsh 087-8833425.

Clonakilty RFC appeals to you to get behind this initiative and purchase a ticket for this good cause. It would make a great gift for the person who ‘has it all’ while supporting the future of the club’s players. Just think, a chance to drive into the new year with a brand new, environmentally friendly, pair of wheels!