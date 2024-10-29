Munster head coach Graham Rowntree departs by mutual agreement

GRAHAM Rowntree has stepped down from his role as Munster’s head coach by mutual agreement, with the decision taking immediate effect, as confirmed by Munster Rugby and the IRFU on Tuesday.

The former England International's departure follows Munster’s challenging start to the season, with three consecutive defeats in the URC, the latest being a 41-24 defeat to the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

Ian Costello, Head of Rugby Operations, will step in as interim head coach while Munster begins the search for Rowntree’s successor. Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan expressed gratitude for Rowntree’s contributions, stating, 'We would like to thank Graham for his passion and dedication to Munster Rugby over the past five years, and I would like to wish him and his family the very best for the future on behalf of Munster Rugby.'

Flanagan added that the club's attention will now turn to supporting the coaches and players through the upcoming season. 'With the All Blacks XV coming to a sold-out Thomond Park this weekend and a number of big games on the horizon in November and December, our focus will be on continuing to support the coaches and the players for the season ahead.'

His departure marks the end of a five-year tenure with Munster. Rowntree initially joined as a forwards coach under Johann van Graan following the 2019 Rugby World Cup, before taking the head coach role when Van Graan left for Bath. Reflecting on his time with the club, Rowntree said, 'I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in Munster working with a very talented group of players and coaches. I would like to thank the wider Munster family for all the support they have shown me in my time here but now is the right stage for my family and I to look forward to a new chapter.'

Rowntree led Munster to their first trophy in 12 years by clinching the URC title with a victory over the Stormers in Cape Town in May 2022.

With Munster sitting 12th in the table the URC pauses for a four-week break. Their next game will see them face the All-Blacks XV in a sold out Thomond Park this Saturday, November 2nd at 5.30pm.