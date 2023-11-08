Minor to return to U18 but smaller clubs left disappointed

BY JOHNNY CAROLAN

DESPITE pleas from a number of West Cork clubs, players reaching the age of 18 will not be allowed to play at a grade higher than junior A until the following year.

On Tuesday night, the monthly Cork County Board meeting included the ratification of championship and league regulations for 2024 and the 19th and last of those dominated proceedings.

In the proposed document, it was stated that, ‘A player shall have celebrated his 18th birthday before January 1st of the championship year in order to participate in premier senior, senior A, premier intermediate, intermediate A or premier junior championships or in divisions 1 to 7 in the county leagues.’

While there is a near-unanimous desire to have minor at U18 rather than U17, the need to decouple the minor grade from adult competitions is considered essential by Cork County Board’s executive and Rebel Óg.

County board vice-chairperson Pat Horgan noted that the certainty around fixtures had been helped by the segregation of adult and juvenile competitions. ‘It is indeed hard to fathom the need for clubs with multiple adult teams to play U18 players. Let them develop properly and continue playing in their own competitions.’

One of the most prominent dissenting voices was Killeagh’s delegate, former Cork hurler Damien Irwin. He proposed a compromise, whereby U18s would be allowed to play at a level higher than junior but, if a close arose, he would be duty-bound to line out at minor.

This was backed by Ciarán O’Driscoll (Ilen Rovers), Seán O’Neill of Castlehaven and Ballinhassig’s John O’Sullivan, Michael Hogan (Nemo Rangers) and Seán Twohig (Erin’s Own). However, chairperson Marc Sheehan said that amendments to the motion would not be considered.

St James’ delegate Liam Evens pointed out the discord between the fact that, next year, U18s in the Ardfield club can play first-team hurling (junior A) but not first-team football (premier junior). Equally, Declan Cullinane of Argideen Rangers pointed out that the club’s football team plays in the Carbery junior championship but are in Division 7 of the county leagues, with 18-year-olds able to play in the former but not the latter.

Declan O’Shea (Castletownbere) expressed concerns about the effect the passing of the motion would have on playing numbers.

John O’Donovan (Clann na nGael) and Matt Aherne (Passage) fully endorsed the motion. Despite St Finbarr’s winning last year’s Premier SHC with U18s Ben O’Connor and William Buckley in the team, delegate Denis Harrington said that, after consulting all stakeholders in the club, they would support the motion.

John O’Flynn (Freemount) said he had sympathy for premier junior clubs but that unfortunately there had to be a dividing line. Gerald Kelleher (Belgooly) and John Purcell (Ballincollig) also spoke in favour.

Tracey Kennedy, Cork’s Central Council delegate, asked: ‘Have we completely forgotten the chaos that used to reign with under-age competitions and getting them finished?’

Paul McCarthy (Kinsale) called the proposal ‘a bit ridiculous’ as it discriminated against players depending on what level their clubs were playing at.

Speaking after everybody else, county secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan said that, a year ago, there had been a 64 percent majority for full decoupling but ‘we’re back as if that debate never happened.

‘If you have a second team, by definition you are not short of numbers for your first team. People are talking about the exceptional player but I’m thinking about the majority, whose game is pulled if there is a clash.’

The vote passed at a rate of roughly two to one – 139 in favour, 65 against and one spoiled.