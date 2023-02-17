Sport

Millie to lead Cork minor footballers this season

February 17th, 2023 12:00 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Millie Condon in action for her school, Sacred Heart Secondary.

BALLINASCARTHY teenager Millie Condon has been named as the Cork minor football captain for the season.

Millie, who plays her club football with Clonakilty, was recently crowned the Munster LGFA Young Player of the Year for 2022 after the dual star won All-Ireland minor football and camogie titles with Cork, and an All-Ireland schools title with Sacred Heart Clonakilty.

Cork begin their Munster minor championship campaign at home to Tipperary in Mallow (12pm) this Saturday, 18th, followed by an away game against Limerick the following Saturday.

