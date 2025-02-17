Mid Cork revamp junior A hurling championship

BY BRENDAN KENNEALLY

A MAJOR change in the format of the junior A hurling championship was a major talking point as the draws for the Mid Cork GAA championships were made at Coachford.

This championship will have ten teams contesting for the title and will be played in two groups – compared to three in 2024 – with each team playing five group games, leading to the top two teams in each group playing off in the championship semi-final stage.

The junior A football championship will again have three groups of four teams at the early stage.

***

Ross Oil Junior A Football Championship – Group 1: Donoughmore, Ballincollig, Blarney, Dripsey; Group 2: Aghinagh, Grenagh, Clondrohid, Kilmichael; Group 3: Éire Óg, Beal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Ballinora, Kilmichael.

Two teams from each group will progress to play-off stages, top two to semi-final stage and the other four to quarter-final stage.

***

Ballincollig Credit Union Junior B Football Championship (13 teams, open draw and a plate competition for round one losers). Round 1: Ballincollig – a bye, Macroom v Donoughmore, Cill na Martra v Naomh Abán, Uibh Laoire v Gleann na Laoi, Aghinagh v Éire Óg, Canovee v Inniscarra, Grenagh v Aghabullogue. Note: a new draw for round two onwards.

***

Junior C Football Championship (nine teams, straight knock-out, no plate competition) Round 1: Clondrohid – a bye, Naomh Abán v Inniscarra, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh v Kilmichael, Ballincollig v Canovee, Macroom v Kilmurry. Note: a new draw for round two onwards.

***

MJK Oils Junior A Hurling Championship (ten teams, two groups, top two in each advance to semi-final stage).

Group 1: A) Ballincollig, B) Inniscarra, C) Donoughmore, D) Blarney, E) Aghabullogue. Group 2: A) Ballinora, B) Grenagh, C) Dripsey, D) Éire Óg, E) Kilmichael.

Round 1: D v E, B v C, A – a bye. Round 2: E v C, D v A, B – a bye. Round 3: B v D, A v E, C – a bye. Round 4: C v A, E v B, D – a bye. Round 5: A v B, C v D, E – a bye.

***

Oriel House Hotel Junior B Hurling Championship (11 teams, three groups, top two in each group to knock-out stage, a Plate competition for five non-qualifying teams).

Group 1: A) Ballincollig, B) Grenagh, C) Donoughmore, D) Éire Óg. Group 2: A) Blarney, B) Cloughduv, C) Gleann na Laoi, D) Uibh Laoire. Group 3: A) Inniscarra, B) Ballinora, C) Laochra Óg, D – a bye

Round 1: A v B, C v D. Round 2: A v D, B v C. Round 3: A v C, B v D.