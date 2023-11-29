Mid Cork division reflects on busy and successful year

THE last of the current round of regional AGMs was held at Knockavilla Hall when the Mid Cork division held their annual review.

Ból Chumann’s James O’Driscoll attended and heard positive reports from chair Martin Foley, secretary David Murphy and treasurer Denis Kelly, all of which reflected a united effort that saw an extensive championship undertaken and completed within the allotted time frame.

There was discussion on the length of the championship season, currently running from February to November, the multiplicity of grades and the commitment involved from club and regional personnel. In Mid Cork this runs to 21 separate competitions, ranging from boys U10 to novice E. There was satisfaction at the level of entry and returns from all grades.

The region looked forward to their two-year stint as All-Ireland hosts and there was special praise from James O’Driscoll for Castletownkenneigh, the venue for next year’s national finals, whose club members have facilitated the trials and training sessions for the forthcoming European Championships in Germany.

Mid Cork had championship success to celebrate primarily, David Murphy’s senior county win and David Desmond’s victory in the novice C final. There were big championship performances too from county finalists, Noel O’Donovan, (jun B), Chloe O’Halloran, (intermediate), Siobhan Kelleher (jun ladies), Conor O’Donovan and Rosin Allen (U18) and Jack Allen (U14).

The region returned its sitting officers for another term. Serving Mid Cork for 2024 are, president Tim Buckley, chair Martin Foley, vice chair Jimmy Hennessy, secretary David Murphy, treasurer Denis Kelly, assistant treasurer Darragh Murphy, fixtures John Murphy, PRO David Murphy, registrar Linda Kelly, safety representative Eugene Desmond, and ladies committee Bernadette Murphy and Caroline Smith.