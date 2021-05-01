Micheál 'Haulie' O'Sullivan is joining the Star Sports team

AS a player, he was a force of nature on the football pitch. As a manager, he has one of the best football brains in the county. And from next week Micheál ‘Haulie’ O’Sullivan will share his knowledge, thoughts and opinions in his new weekly Southern Star column.

Already destined to be the signing of the summer, the Rosscarbery man will strengthen The Southern Star’s award-winning sports coverage.

A former Cork senior footballer, powerful midfielder O’Sullivan played a leading role in Carbery Rangers’ rise from junior football to the senior ranks. He also managed his home club’s senior team for two spells (2012-2015 and 2018-2020) and led Ross to one Cork SFC final and two county semi-finals.

‘We’re delighted Haulie has come on board as a new columnist with the Star – and I’m certain he’s going to be a big addition,’ Star sports editor Kieran McCarthy said.

‘He’s been there and done that as a player and a manager, and he will bring that insight and experience to the Star sports pages on a weekly basis.

‘Whether it was winning a Cork senior football title with Carbery in 2004 or being a rock for Carbery Rangers in their rise to senior or lining out for Cork in the 1999 All-Ireland senior football final, Haulie knows football better than most – and he’ll share his knowledge with our readers on local, county and inter-county GAA.’

As well as his GAA background, O’Sullivan is also an accomplished road bowler and no doubt Star readers will be bowled over by the Rosscarbery man’s new weekly column.