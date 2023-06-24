Memorable double for Skibbereen CS footballers

TWO days in the middle of May proved to be quite memorable for the ladies’ football teams of Skibbereen Community School.

Led by coaches Ella Ryan, Anna Ward and Ger Carey, the senior team won the county A final against St Mary’s of Midleton on Tuesday, May 16th, triumphing by 5-16 to 3-6.

Maebh Collins had a very good game, scoring 2-4, while Éabha O’Donovan (1-3), Kate Carey (1-2) and Niamh O’Sullivan (1-1) also hit the net. Aoife O’Driscoll hit 0-2 and it was Hannah Sheehy, Becca Sheehy and Ellen Buckley who got the remaining scores.

A day later, the junior side won their county C final by 2-22 to 3-9 against Coláiste Choilm in Bandon. O'Donovan was the standout in that one, scoring 14 points, while Ellie McCarthy (1-3) and Carey (1-1) also impressed and Orla McCarthy (0-2), Saorla Carey and O’Driscoll rounded off the scoring.

‘It was excellent for the girls to get both victories after losing the senior last year. It was a great success,’ Ella Ryan said.

‘They’re very hard working. They’ve shown a lot of commitment over the year, too. They had resilience after losing two All-Ireland semi-finals and then coming back to win the two counties.’

Overall, five clubs were represented on the teams, a great mix of players who played well as a collective.

‘All the players from different clubs worked really well together,’ Ryan said.

‘There are a lot of players involved with inter-county as well. They’re great friends, some of them have made great friendships over the six years. Amongst all the different clubs, they created a great bond, which was good.’

The group worked well to win both finals and it will drive other Skibbereen CS students to reach for those goals.

‘Any success in any stage of school life is excellent and it shows how much hard work and resilience goes into it all. That’s important for their sporting and school life,’ Ryan concluded.

Skibbereen CS senior panel: Tara O’Regan (O’Donovan Rossa), Emma McCarthy (Castlehaven), Eleanor Keating (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Allie Tobin (O’Donovan Rossa), Laura O’Donoghue (Castlehaven), Amy McKennedy (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Kathlyn McCarthy (Tadhg MacCarthaigh/Clann na nGael), Leah Carey (Ilen Rovers), Aoife O’Driscoll (O’Donovan Rossa), Hannah Sheehy (Castlehaven), Maureen Keating (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Maebh Collins (Ilen Rovers), Becca Sheehy (Castlehaven), Niamh O’Sullivan (Castlehaven), Alaia O’Sullivan (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Alison Deane (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers), Eabha O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa), Ellen Connolly (Castlehaven), Ellen Buckley (Castlehaven), Ellie McCarthy (Castlehaven), Amy McCarthy (Castlehaven), Katie Daly (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Abaigh Buckley (Castlehaven), Maeve O’Sullivan, Saorla Carey (Ilen Rovers), Carla O’Regan (Ilen Rovers), Emma Hurley (Ilen Rovers/O’Donovan Rossa), Laura Deasy (Clann na nGael/Tadhg MacCarthaigh).

Junior panel: Alison Deane (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Katie Daly (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Emily O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa), Maeve O’Sullivan, Abaigh Buckley (Castlehaven), Ali Tobin (O’Donovan Rossa), Eleanor Keating (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Ellen Buckley (Castlehaven), Aoife O’Driscoll (O’Donovan Rossa), Orla McCarthy (O’Donovan Rossa), Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers), Saorla Carey (Ilen Rovers), Ellie McCarthy (Castlehaven), Eabha O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa), Ellen Connolly (Castlehaven), Aoife O’Donnell (Castlehaven), Amy McCarthy (Castlehaven), Shauna Hourihane (O’Donovan Rossa), Eve Minehane (Castlehaven), Hannah O’Driscoll (O’Donovan Rossa), Donna Woods (Castlehaven), Jacinta Connolly (Castlehaven).