Martina O’Brien to captain Cork ladies’ senior footballers

MARTINA O’Brien will captain the Cork ladies’ senior football team this season.

The experienced goalkeeper has been Cork’s first-choice shot-stopper since 2014 and is regarded as one of the best in the country.

Among her highlights to date with Cork, the Ballinascarthy native has won four All-Ireland senior crowns and six Division 1 national league titles.

Martina was nominated for the role of Cork senior football captain by county senior champions West Cork.

The 30-year-old was a key player in the West Cork team that won the Cork LGFA senior championship for the first-time ever in 2020. The final win against Mourneabbey was also her last appearance for the divisional team as her club side, Clonakilty, won the 2020 county intermediate championship so they will compete in the senior ranks in 2021.

When she started out in football her first club was Kilmeen before she joined Clonakilty in 2009, the year the club won county, Munster and All-Ireland junior B titles.

Martina is the ideal choice to lead Ephie Fitzgerald’s Rebels, with former Cork number one Elaine Harte telling the Star before that Martina is ‘commanding’ and ‘a leader’.

Clock here for our long read on Martina O'Brien ahead of the 2020 All-Ireland football final.