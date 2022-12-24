Maria Nagle finishes the year on a high

ROSSCARBERY bowler Maria Nagle won the ladies’ senior league final at Clondrohid on Saturday.

Veronica O’Mahony did not make this three-way decider, leaving it a straight shoot-out between the Carbery woman and Kealkil’s Claire O’Sullivan.

For a €400 total, they played away from the ‘test centre’ with Claire’s fine opening cast giving her a narrow lead. It would, as it turned out, be the only time she held the ascendancy as her Ross rival lined impeccable second and third shots to take control. Maria was close to a bowl up after four, but a determined Claire beat big shots to stay in contention as they played to the ‘Bell Inn’. Very much in form, Maria lined a superb seventh to the ‘pub yard’ to go a big bowl of odds clear. Claire kept up her challenge with a huge ninth, but when her next two cracked off the play, the margin between them increased.

There was no stopping Maria over the last quarter as perfectly delivered 12th and 13th shots brought her past ‘Geoff’s lane’ and out the last corner. They sealed a two-bowl win.