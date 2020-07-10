Liam O'Donovan's season-ending injury a 'devastating' blow for the Clonakilty star

CLONAKILTY football manager Colm Aherne has described the loss of star player Liam O’Donovan to a season-ending injury as a ‘devastating’ blow for the Cork defender.

O’Donovan suffered a cruciate ligament tear during a challenge game for Clon against Valley Rovers last weekend.

The Cork star was impressing at wing forward, and had scored 1-2, before sustaining an injury that rules him out of the rest of the year. He will miss Clonakilty’s county Premier SFC and Cork’s inter-county campaigns.

‘Liam is a massive loss, he is one of our leaders and a huge player for us,’ Colm Aherne told The Southern Star.

‘It’s devastating for him.’

O’Donovan emerged as one of Cork’s breakout stars in his debut season last year, turning in numerous eye-catching performances at wing back.