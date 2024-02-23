Launch of Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally this Sunday

THE launch of the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally takes place at the Park Cinema on Sunday at 3pm.

For the first time since the inception of the rally in 1979, this year’s rally will be a three-day event with four stages on Friday, March 15th. Of the four (Ballinascarthy and Rossmore x 2) two will be in darkness.

It’s been 11 years since a Cork driver won the rally. In 2013, Carrigaline’s Brian O’Mahony took a McKinstry-prepared Subaru Impreza WRC to victory.

At the beginning of the week the organising Cork Motor Club had received 190 entries – consisting of 160 main events, 22 historics and eight juniors. Some of the top local drivers include Keith Cronin, Cal McCarthy, David Guest and Conor McCarthy.