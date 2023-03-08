Late push gives Wilmot victory in Barry Cup final

BRIAN Wilmot is the 17th winner of the Paddy Barry Cup after his late surge and two untypical blunders by hot favourite, Patrick Flood, combined for a dramatic last-shot victory for the Bandon man.

Wilmot, from intermediate ranks, showed early going a bowl in front after two but the power of his North East rival was soon evident in a brilliant sequence on the rise and on to the no-play lines, at which point the senior contender had forged a bowl in front.

Wilmot never flagged and closed the gap to 60 metres with three to go. When Flood fired two in succession to the right, the Bandon man was close enough to take full advantage and claim the prize. A new tournament for the Paddy Barry Cup will commence over the summer months.