Kinsale Tennis Club serves up treat for local ladies

BY JJ HURLEY

KINSALE Tennis Club continues to build its links with the community as highlighted in its recent initiative to encourage more ladies to participate in the sport.

The six-week programme, Try Tennis, is designed to attract women who had never played tennis or taken a sabbatical.

Club PRO Aisling Deehan described the interest in the programme as incredible.

‘Beginning in January 2024, the local interest in this initiative proved unprecedented, and not only did we run two weekly sessions, we also have a waiting list of women who are hoping we can run this programme again,' Deehan explained.

The organisation for the successful programme was tasked with the club's disability and inclusion officer, Ann Marie Fraher, as Tennis Ireland coach Pat McCrann put the ladies through their paces.

‘Pat brings many years of experience, which allow these women to enjoy these sessions in a fun and supportive environment,’ Deehan added.

‘Having spoken to some of the ladies participating, some of whom are completely new to the sport and some who played it years ago, they love that it brings women of similar standards together in a non-pressure environment.’

This is not the first time the club has sought to encourage a specific group to participate in such an initiative, having previously engaged with the local primary schools, which also received the thumbs up from the students.

The Kinsale club has some impressive statistics. With a membership in excess of 630, the club boasts five courts, a practice court, and four Tennis Ireland coaches available for those needing to improve that backhand or volley.

Since opening its doors in 1985, the club has continued to grow, and while it focuses on participation, it has not been devoid of bringing the silverware home. Its most recent success came in a mixed winter league competition, where the Kinsale team collected a much-coveted Munster title. Included in the winning line-up were Sonia O'Neill, Chloe Condron, Adam Higgins and Ian Eaton.