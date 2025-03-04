Kinsale GAA reflects on a season of success

BY JJ HURLEY

KINSALE GAA rewarded those members and players who have put their shoulder to the club’s wheel at a special celebration at Acton’s Hotel.

Reflecting on a very positive year for the club as their ambitious plans take shape for new facilities adjacent to their existing grounds on the Bandon Road, club chairman Ger Webb praised the membership.

‘The care, commitment and dedication of every single person who gives back to our club and community, we deeply appreciate your efforts,’ he said.

‘GAA club has our community at our heart.’

On the field, the club continues to make significant advances at both adult and underage levels, as the benefit of embracing all codes under the same umbrella continues to bear fruit.

The club is fortunate to have always been able to attract hardworking individuals to its ranks and one of those individuals rewarded for his commitment was Chris Cronin, who received club person of the year. In presenting the award, Webb outlined Cronin’s many accomplishments both on and off the field, since he first lined out for the club 30 years ago.

Kinsale, who have reached their first South-East U21A championship final for 15 years this year, looked back with some satisfaction at last year and what provided many positive markers for the famed blue and white.

Reaching the semi-final of the premier junior A football, appearing in the Division 7 hurling league final, the ladies landing the West Cork senior B football title and bowing out at the county semi-final were all positive markers that formed much of the chatter.

However, most exciting about the seaside outfit is the continuing development of its camogie club, and the top recipient for her contribution went to Catherine Murphy, who lined out in both codes for the Rebelettes at the minor grade for the past two seasons.

List of recipients: senior ladies footballer, Jenny Murphy; junior ladies footballer, Nicole Buckley; minor ladies footballer, Amy Casey; junior camogie player, Mary McCarthy; minor camogie player, Maisie O’Callaghan; premier junior men's footballer, Cathal O’Leary; junior B mens footballer, Tom Douglas; junior A mens hurler, John O’Brien; junior B mens hurler, Peter Goulding; minor men's footballer, Patrick McGillicuddy; Above and Beyond award minor men’s footballer, Justin Carroll; minor men's hurler, Enda Hurley; Above and Beyond award minor men’s hurler, Sam Cantillon.