Kinsale GAA Club wins €20k top prize from Lidl’s club fundraising initiative

KINSALE Ladies Football Club enjoyed a huge win off the pitch this week when they were awarded a top prize of €20,000 from Lidl’s club fundraising initiative that took place earlier this year.

A total of €42,800 was awarded to Cork LGFA clubs with Kinsale taking home €20,000 from the retailer as part of the initiative which called on communities to support their local clubs by scanning their Lidl Plus app at the checkout in their local Lidl.

The innovative initiative was launched as part of Lidl’s new campaign, Level the Playing Field, that called on communities to get behind their local club by scanning their Lidl Plus app to receive a digital stamp on their stamp card. Once six stamps were collected, users could submit their completed stamp card via the app and their stamps were then added to their chosen club’s total. Each club that achieved a minimum of 50 completed digital stamp cards was guaranteed a reward.

The Club is so delighted to announce that we have won an amazing €20,000 in the #Leveltheplayingfield initiative!! What a fantastic prize and it’s all thanks to the brilliant community of Kinsale try who got behind the Club and supported Kinsale GAA!! ????? pic.twitter.com/moMCWI3cX7 — Kinsale GAA (@KinsaleGaa) April 27, 2021



‘It’s a real testament to the support we get from the local community and our local Lidl in Kinsale that we have topped the table in Munster,’ Kinsale LGFA club chairman Pat O’Regan said.

‘We were fortunate enough to participate in the pilot of the Lidl One Good Club programme in 2019 which was a great experience for the whole club and this award will provide us with even greater development possibilities. Thank you to Lidl for the brilliant contribution they are making to Kinsale LGFA and to hundreds of other clubs around the country.’

Kinsale and Cork football star Orla Finn added: ‘It’s absolutely brilliant news for the club and I know it will help drive us on to bigger and better things over the coming years. Thank you to the local community for the huge effort made to collect stamps and to Lidl for their continued commitment to ladies’ Gaelic football.’

The announcement comes as the Lidl National Football Leagues are set to get underway on May 23rd.

Since 2016, Lidl has invested more than €5 million into the partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and during this time, ladies football players across the country have noticed significant changes in how the game is perceived thanks to the support of the retailer.