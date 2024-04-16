Kilbrittain GAA Golf Classic reaches notable milestone

THE popular Kilbrittain GAA Club Golf Classic is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Having started in 2000, it has grown to be an important fundraiser for Kilbrittain GAA, especially at a time when the new development started to take place at Clashavanna.

In this time, the event has become one of the more successful annual classics to be held in Bandon Golf Club every year, regularly attracting over 70 teams.

This year the main sponsors of the classic will be Irish Yogurts Clonakilty, following from the successful sponsorship over the last two years. Irish Yogurts Clonakilty are themselves celebrating a significant milestone in 2024 as they reach 30 years in business.

‘It was an easy decision to come on board as main sponsor of the Kilbrittain GAA Golf Classic for the third year’, was the message relayed from Irish Yogurts Clonakilty account manager Oliver O’Brien on behalf of Diarmuid and Mary O’Sullivan at the launch of the golf classic last weekend at Kilbrittain GAA Club HQ in Clashavanna.

Club chairman Dermot Hayes expressed his gratitude to Irish Yogurts Clonakilty for their sponsorship and looked forward to a great day on Friday, May 17th in Bandon Golf Club.

‘The time sheet is now open and we expect huge interest this year,’ Hayes added.

He also expressed huge thanks to ‘the past main sponsors, and all the teams and tee-box sponsors that have supported the classic over the last 25 years. Without their support, the classic would not be the success that it is today.’

Anyone interested in entering a team is asked to contact committee members as soon as possible to ensure a time slot. For tee times, committee chairman Tomás Brennan can be contacted at 086-3263503