Kilbrittain GAA Club gears up for 22nd annual golf classic

BY JOHNNY CAROLAN

AN UNBROKEN run will extend to 22 years as Kilbrittain GAA Club hosts its annual golf classic at Bandon Golf Club on Friday, August 27th.

Having already had experience of golf in the time of Covid, the organising committee is confident that the event will run as smoothly as last year and every other year since its introduction in 2000.

There is a new main sponsor this year, Henry J Lyons Architects. One of the practice’s directors, Pat Hogan, is also a member of Kilbrittain GAA Club and he is looking forward to a good day’s golf.

‘Henry J Lyons are delighted to be the main sponsor for the Kilbrittain GAA Golf Classic,’ he said.

‘It’s a fantastically-run event with great support year on year. It particularly gratifying on a personal level having been involved with Kilbrittain GAA at grassroots level as a trainer for many years. I’d like to wish all those who participate a great day out.’

In addition to Henry J Lyons, Kilbrittain are grateful for the continued support of Keohane Readymix and Animal Health Laboratories.

Servicing all of West Cork and beyond for concrete, blocks and stone, the Keohane business spans three generations and has grown and grown since its establishment by Paddy Keohane in 1979. Today, the business is run by Paddy’s children Michael and Eibhlín, with many of the extended family very involved.

Animal Health Laboratories, based at Shinagh House in Bandon, is a veterinary diagnostic laboratory, privately owned by managing director Nicola White. The large client base extends to both farmers and veterinary practices throughout Ireland and a sister firm, Geomed Diagnositcs, was developed to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teams of three cost €195 with a meal in the clubhouse after, or those without a meal included are €150, while a tee-box can be sponsored for €75. As usual, a burger – or breakfast roll for the early starters – will be provided for those needing a fuel injection before the back nine. The quality of prizes, both for competition winners and the raffle, will be of the normal high standard.

Anyone interested should contact co-ordinator Tom Brennan on 086-3263503 or email [email protected]