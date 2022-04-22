Kerry agree to play Cork footballers in Páirc Uí Rinn

KERRY GAA has agreed to play their Munster SFC semi-final against Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday, May 7th.

After weeks of uncertainty, since the Munster Council switched the game from Páirc Uí Rinn to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, citing the smaller capacity at the Cork venue, we have white smoke, as Kerry have stated their intention to travel to Lee-side early next month.

Cork GAA's main HQ, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, is unavailable to host the big derby as it's staging two Ed Sheeran concerts.

The Cork footballers had said that would not play the game in any other venue than Páirc Uí Rinn.

Given Kerry GAA's statement this morning, and the Kingdom's willingness to travel to Cork, it now looks like this game will be played in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The Cork footballers aren't blinking. There is no change in their stance over the upcoming Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry on May 7th. They are standing by their original statement (see below). It's Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere. pic.twitter.com/cLhn9UGUWe — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) April 21, 2022

A Kerry GAA statement issued on Friday morning read: 'The Executive of the Kerry County Board, following consultation with the Senior Football Team Management and subject to the approval of the Munster Council, has decided to accede to a request from Cork County Board to set aside for one year only (2022) the Home & Away agreement between the Counties in order that Páirc Uí Rinn may substitute for Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Cork’s ‘Home’ venue for this year’s Munster Senior Football Championship game.

'The present Agreement would recommence in 2023 with a return to Fitzgerald Stadium and on the understanding Cork’s ‘Home’ venue would be confined to Páirc Uí Chaoimh thereafter.

'Kerry County Board acknowledges the close relationship that exists between both Boards, the importance of protecting the integrity of the Munster Senior Football Championship and the priority now for the Team Management and Players to prepare for the game without further distraction.

'It is now a matter for the Competitions Control Committee of the Munster Council to confirm the venue for this game and Kerry County Board will not be making any further comment on this matter until such time as that process is completed.'