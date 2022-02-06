Kelly scores four goals as champs Dunmanway impress

JOHNNY Kelly scored four goals as defending Beamish Cup champions Dunmanway Town kicked off their title defence in emphatic style last weekend.

Dunmanway are targeting the three-in-a-row this season and they’ll be the team to beat on the evidence of their 8-1 round-one annihilation of Championship outfit Aultagh Celtic who, to their credit, grabbed a first-half lead through Gary O’Neill. But once Kelly levelled from the penalty spot on 45 minutes, the floodgates opened in the second half.

Kelly had four goals to his name by the 60th minute, while Aidan O’Donovan, Sean Daly, Keith White and Cian Collins all goaled in a devastating second-half display.

Last week, Dunmanway Town also won their Premier Division Cup round-one clash with Lyre Rovers. Brian Walsh had given Lyre the lead but Alan Crowley levelled and then Keith White struck the winner in the 78th minute.

Last Sunday Baltimore were also in goal-scoring form in their round-one Beamish Cup win against Castlelack. Even though Rob O’Mahony-Self handed Castlelack a third-minute lead, goals from Micheal Sheehy, Danny Collins and Mikey O’Regan saw Baltimore lead 3-1 at the break. Niall O’Regan scored a second-half hat-trick, in a 14-minute spell, to round off Baltimore’s convincing 6-1 victory.

There were goals galore in Togher Celtic’s Beamish Cup opening round win (5-1) against Championship title contenders Kilbrittain Rovers. Kilbrittain led 1-0 at the break thanks to Sean McCarthy’s effort, but Togher took over in the second half with goals from Robbie Lucey (2), Luke Hurley, Jamie Lucey and Mark Shanahan.

Alan Ward’s penalty in extra time was the decisive score in Clonakilty Soccer Club’s 2-1 win against Skibbereen, while Bill Fleming (2) and Sean Holland netted in Courtmacsherry’s 3-0 round-one win against Drinagh Rangers B.