Kelly hat-trick fires Dunmanway to cup double

ONE week on from winning the Beamish Cup final again, Dunmanway Town were back in celebration mode.

They made it a cup double this season when they beat Clonakilty Soccer Club 3-2 to win the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup title for the very first time.

Captain fantastic Johnny Kelly led the way with a hat-trick as Dunmanway ended their season on a high note: back-to-back cup final victories.

Shane Buttimer gave Clon a second-minute lead before Kelly equalised six minutes later. The Dunmanway man scored again before the break as his side led 2-1 at half-time. Back came Clonakilty and Alan Murphy levelled the final, 2-2, early in the second half. Kelly completed his hat-trick in the 60th minute, as Dunmanway got their hands on the final piece of silverware in the WCL season.

Meanwhile, Skibbereen assured their place in next season’s PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division after a resounding 4-0 win against Castletown Celtic in a relegation play-off on Sunday. Days after beating Lyre Rovers 1-0, Skibb got the job done here with goals from Cian Coughlan (2), Jamie Hourihane and Cian O’Brien. Castletown Celtic and Lyre Rovers were due to meet on Wednesday night, with the loser being relegated to the Championship for the 2023/24 campaign.