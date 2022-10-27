Sport

Kelleher reigns in the rain as Meabh Cuinnea progresses

October 27th, 2022 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Mid Cork's John O'Callaghan presents the junior ladies' winner's prize to Siobhan Kelleher at Castletownkenneigh on Sunday last.

THE mid Cork decider of the junior ladies grade at Castletownkenneigh went the way of Siobhan Kelleher.

Playing Martina Foley in wet conditions, Siobhan took a while to shake off a determined opponent.

The contest went level to the first bend and again down the Kenneigh Cross. Siobhan took a stranglehold with big shots to the Triangle. The Newcestown challenger showed her pace with excellent deliveries on the straight and won by close on two bowls.

She meets north Cork’s Emer Galvin in a county quarter-final at Terelton.

At the lower end of the age scale, Meabh Cuinnea (Carbery) and Chloe Hubbard (North Cork) had a terrific tussle at Beál na mBláth on Saturday for a place in the girls U12 final.

Meabh’s splendid opening shot rose big odds, but the north Cork champion from Rylane was quickly into her stride forging ahead after four and looked like taking a commanding lead as the score reached the half-way point.

Rosscarbery’s Meabh turned it around with a brilliant ninth and followed up with a super throw to the novice line with the result that the Carbery champion regained control for the last quarter.

Although a bowl of odds separated them close to the finish Chloe, a daughter of bowling’s millennium senior champion Catriona O’Rourke, showed her battling qualities in closing the gap, but her last didn’t run and it is Meabh who is through to the county final where she comes up against West Cork’s rising star Shauna O’Driscoll.

***

