John Meyler names 2024 Cork minor hurling panel

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

THERE is West Cork representation on the 36-player Cork minor hurling panel announced by manager John Meyler.

Three local hurlers from West Cork are part of the panel with Michael O’Donovan from Bandon, Luke Murphy from Barryroe and Joe Twohig from Valley Rovers all involved.

First up for Cork in Munster is an away clash against Tipperary on Thursday, April 4th before they place host to Limerick in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh a week later on Thursday the 11th. The third game for the rebels is away to Waterford on Thursday, April 25th and their final round-robin assignment is at home to Clare on Thursday, May 9th.

Cork minor hurling panel: Jude Devoy (Aghada), Keenan Harrington (Ballinhassig), Eoghan O’Shea (Ballinhassig), Jack Hegarty (Ballinora), Leo Hennessy (Ballymartle), Michael O’Donovan (Bandon), Luke Murphy (Barryroe), Rian O’Riordan (Blackrock), Cormac Barry (Bride Rovers), Conor O’Brien (Buttevant), Oisín O’Connell (Carrigaline, vice-captain), Adam Lee (Carrigtwohill), Adam Lee (Cloyne), Dean Cosgrave (Courcey Rovers), Liam Kelleher (Douglas, captain), Jack O’Brien (Douglas), Mark O’Brien (Douglas), Kevin Beechinor (Éire Óg), Eoghan Hogan (Éire Óg), Fionn Lardner (Fermoy), Josh Goulding (Glen Rovers), Michael T Brosnan (Glen Rovers), David Enright (Inniscarra), Conor Noonan (Kanturk), Denis Riordan (Kilworth), Cormac Deane (Killeagh), Colm Garde (Lisgoold), John Murphy (Mallow), Donagh Fleming (Mallow), Peter Barrett (Midleton), Cian Denis O’Connor (Millstreet), Craig O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), Conor O’Donoghue (St Finbarr’s), Rory Higgins (Sarsfields), Cathal Lowney (Tracton), Joe Twohig (Valley Rovers).