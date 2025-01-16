JOHN HAYES: Errigal Ciarán v Dr Crokes classic was a reminder of how good football can be

THE second weekend of January has just passed, and we may well have seen the game of the year already as Errigal Ciarán of Tyrone and Dr Crokes of Killarney played out what might just be the last great classic under the traditional rules of Gaelic football.

There is still time between the finals of the club competitions and the Sigerson Cup for something else to rival the entertainment we got from the first club semi-final last Saturday, but I wouldn’t hold my breath. This was a game that had virtually all that is good about our ancient game and left more than one opining if we were right or wrong to ever look to make changes to a sport that could produce such a spectacle.

That the game was so gripping was testament both to the quality of the players on display and the positive approach encouraged by both management teams. Unfortunately, this is not something we can take for granted as we have seen too often in recent years, and the early stages of the second semi-final were a reminder to us that change was needed in an attempt to ensure we get more games akin to Errigal Ciarán v Dr Crokes.

The Tyrone club looked the better side in the first half, as the Canavan brothers, Ruairi and Darragh, showed their class yet again on the national stage. Remarkably, it was beyond the 50th minute for someone other than Peter The Great’s sons to work the scoreboard for the Ulster champions. Honestly, I can’t wait to see them perform for their club in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day, and the contest between Michael Fitzsimons and whichever brother he is earmarked for is one for the purists to salivate over. Let’s hope we do see them go one-to-one, as Cuala are not afraid to get numbers behind the ball when the need arises. Cuala have their own superstar brothers in Con and Niall O’Callaghan, and whichever pairing has the greater influence may go a long way to deciding Sunday’s final.

While the Canavans lit up Newbridge with the quality of their scores, Dr Crokes – conquerors of Castlehaven in the Munster club series – relied mainly on frees from Tony Brosnan to stay in touch. Trailing by only a point at half-time flattered the Kerry kingpins, however the Kingdom side settled to take more control of possession in the second half, limiting the supply to the Canavans at the same time. Micheál Burns was the star turn for Crokes in an all-action performance that yielded five points, four of which were from play. Errigal Ciarán needed a brilliant goal from Darragh Canavan, a shot cracked into the top corner of the net after receiving a glorious pass from his younger brother in behind the Crokes full-back line. Direct football at its best.

Dr Crokes are not often prone to panic though, as Burns, Brian Looney and Tony Brosnan led the fightback. Crokes dominated possession as Errigal Ciarán retreated more into a defensive shell, with even the Canavans too often too far from where they were most effective. They nearly paid the price too as Burns looked to have won it with a fine score from the wing in added time, yet Peter Óg McCartan kicked a monster equaliser after a lateral pass from a quick free from the otherwise subdued Peter Harte.

Shane Murphy produced a superb save from the older Canavan in the first minute of extra time, with the younger sibling showing his frustration towards big brother for not making the pass to him instead. The pass was probably the right option, but there is just a split-second to make the decision and Darragh was in red-hot form, so I wouldn’t be as harsh as some others were for the decision to back himself. Those handpasses across the square have been known to go astray, too. Being positive again, credit to Murphy for what was a class save.

After this let-off, the game continued with its back-and-forth trajectory, and the sides would retire still deadlocked at half-time in extra time. Errigal Ciarán conjured another goal opportunity at the start of the second period of extra-time, and this time there would be no mistake as the influential midfielder Joe Oguz found the other top corner for another brilliant goal. This three-pointer in addition to the loss of Burns to injury looked like mortal blows to Croke’s hopes, and this was reinforced when Errigal added three points to stretch the gap to six.

Good champions die hard, though, and Crokes set the cat amongst the pigeons with a goal from Charlie Keating in the dying moments. There was still time for one more Crokes attack as they looked to force penalty kicks, however midfielder Mark O’Shea spilled the breaking ball in the square when he should have just pulled on the ball first-time, and the chance was gone.

The second semi-final was never likely to live up to what preceded it, and so it proved, as Cuala from the capital had a little too much for Sligo’s Coolera Strandhill. I have seen both Cuala and Errigal Ciarán on a few occasions this season, and I’m hopeful both sides will produce a game worthy of the occasion in Croke Park on Sunday. Let’s hope the Canavans, the O’Callaghans and all others around them hit their straps on the big day and treat us to another classic.

I’m hesitant to make a call, but for the entertainment they have provided so far in this competition, I hope Errigal Ciarán gets their just desserts this Sunday. Cuala won’t make it easy for the northerners under any circumstances, and I expect there will be little to choose between the sides once more. I don’t like penalties deciding games of this magnitude, however we definitely can’t rule them out for this one.

***

Speaking of penalties, Kilmurry were deprived of the opportunity to taste the Croke Park All-Ireland final day experience, as they relinquished a four-point advantage in another extra-time epic on Sunday against Naomh Padraig of Donegal. Having stumbled at the same hurdle nearly 20 years ago as well, with GAA headquarters in sight, I know this one will sting for the Muskerry men. They have much to be proud of nonetheless, and I wonder if one or two will now be in John Cleary’s crosshairs. Liam Wall, for one, should be expecting a phone call.

We spoke last week about the need for Cork footballers to avoid injury as much as possible this year, however it is a reality of sport that there will be enforced absences. It seems Cork will be down at least three potential starters for the first round of the league later on Saturday week when Meath come to town. Cork were victorious over Dublin in a behind-closed doors challenge game last weekend, in a game where I was reliably informed that only a single two-pointer was registered.

Eoghan McSweeney was the only man to successfully convert from distance on a cold, crisp day at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with none for the travelling Dubs. Long-range kicking is more difficult at this time of year in the cold, moist air, and we will likely see more of this particular skill in the drier, brighter days of the summer.

The opening round of the league is nearly upon us, and interest will be huge. Unfortunately, I will be on foreign soil for the first weekend, so I may have to find a good Irish bar in Paris to see at least a little of the action. If I know women like I think I do, I’m sure my other half will be delighted. After all, what could be more romantic?!