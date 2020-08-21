John Caulfield is the new manager of Galway United

JOHN Caulfield is the new Galway United FC manager.

This is the Enniskeane man’s first job back in football since he left Cork City as manager in May 2019 after a successful spell that included winning the Premier Division title, two FAI Cups and three President Cups.

In recent times Caulfield was back on the sidelines in West Cork GAA with St Mary's GAA Club and they got their Carbery JAFC campaign off to a winning start recently.

‘Throughout my playing and managing career, I’ve always felt that Galway United were a massive club with huge potential. It’s a club in a big provincial city with an excellent backing and fantastic facilities. The Comers have also been huge supporters of the club over the last few years,’ Caulfield told www.galwayunitedfc.ie.

‘Right now, we’re not where we should be as a club, there is a massive job ahead and we’ll face challenges, but I’m hopeful that I can be the man to bring success to the club.

‘I’ll be looking to get hands on, working closely with Colin Fortune and the rest of the staff. We will look to bring the confidence back into the squad and go on a run of results so that we can get into the play-offs, anything is possible if we all work hard and everyone puts their shoulder to the wheel.

‘We will put all of our energy and time into trying to make the play-offs now, along with putting structures in place for next season.’