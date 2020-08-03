Former Cork City boss John Caulfield is back on the sideline

JOHN Caulfield is back patrolling Carbery football sidelines.

The former Cork City FC boss has swapped the world of soccer for Gaelic football after joining the St Mary’s junior football management team as a selector under boss Conor Condon.

Caulfield was visible and audible on the sideline for St Mary’s impressive Carbery Junior A FC win, 2-14 to 1-5, against neighbours Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas last Saturday night week.

A former Mary’s player himself, the Enniskeane resident was also part of the club’s management team when they won their first Carbery JAFC title in 2009, so perhaps this is a good omen for the campaign ahead.

There is also another present-day link to that ’09 campaign as Conor Condon, who trained Mary’s in ’09, is the main man with the Saints this season. He missed the game against Mathúnas as it clashed with the Cork Premier SFC game between Newcestown and Ilen Rovers. Caulfield was an able deputy to fill the breach.

While Caulfield is a Cork City FC legend, as both a player and manager, he has never been too far away from St Mary’s either and his involvement is a coup for a club that will look to be involved in the business end of this year’s Carbery JAFC.

In his GAA days, he played with Mary’s, Carbery and the Cork junior footballers and now he is back on the GAA sidelines hoping to work his magic with the Saints.

The St Mary’s management team also includes Pat Lucey, Anthony Quinn, Daniel Cronin and Shane Keohane.