Jamie Hurley guides Graal Du Dollar to victory in Lyre

BY TIM KELLEHER

GRAAL Du Dollar bounced back to winning ways when landing the top-grade trot at Lyre.

After an unlucky run the previous week, Jamie Hurley dictated matters up front, leading away from Holloway Road and Duc D'Arry. On the final circuit he still led by three lengths turning for home; he gave a slight skip but was back on an even keel and despite a late challenge from Duc D'Arry he won by two lengths. The winner is owned by John O’Sullivan from Goleen.

‘Last week at the Red John meeting he made a mistake which cost us the race. To be fair, he's good over all distances from a mile to a mile and a half,’ Reenascreena-based Hurley said.

The top-grade pace was a handicap this week and Someone's Fantasy made light of a 20-yard trail to land the spoils. Ayr Beach led early but Someone's Fantasy made a move to the front after two furlongs and was never in danger, eventually winning by four lengths from National Treasure. The Limerick-based winner is owned by Jamie Cross and Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes.

Racing opened with the Future Broodmares Pace and an overdue success for GDs Honey, who has been knocking at the door all season for Chelsie O'Driscoll from Drimoleague. O'Driscoll took up the running early and won going away by four lengths from Imperial Attitude.

‘She's rarely out of the frame and ran really well in a very competitive race. I won my first race in three years to the day in 2021 at Appleby,’ O’Driscoll said.

The trot division for future broodmares went the way of the Quills from Kenmare with Fina Mix, despite giving her five rivals a 40-yard handicap. Hotesse Du Chassain was sent off as favourite and led to the final furlong, but Oisin Quill was waiting in the wings and ran out a three-length winner.

Mike O'Donovan from Leap looks to have a nice prospect in the shape of Sexxy Socks who led for most of the mile to break its maiden tag in the Grade G G1 and G2 Pace. Eoin Murphy came in for ‘a spare drive’ on this three-year-old daughter of Mersault Hanover. who had a three-length winning margin at the finish.

Irish Good Dream was the punters choice in the Grade F D & C trot and led from his stable companion Empereur Souverain. Coming in for the bell Patrick Hill made his move on Humour De Cosse, was soon in front and was too good for Empereur Souverain. Pete Hill from Leap owns this classy seven-year-old gelding.

Only two went to post in the apprentice series trot and Charlie Flanagan from Ballyboughal in North Dublin teamed up with Enniskeane-based publican Angelo Hannon to guide home Hippie Sisu, who outsprinted Brutenor to record his second win in a week. Tadhg Murphy from Baltimore trains the winner. This was the third meeting at Lyre in a week and all credit to landowner Ger Hegarty had the course in pristine condition.

Over in Tregaron at the Welsh Classic meeting there was West Cork success. Stateside Lockdown, owned by Drimoleague publican Derry McCarthy, completed a heat and final win in one of the biggest handicap finals in the UK. The four-year-old, trained by Sally Teebon and driven by Richard Haythornwaite, came late to win the 40th running of the classic. Racing is scheduled for Lyre next Sunday with a 2.30pm start time.