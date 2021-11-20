Jack O'Driscoll is Skibb’s ace with last-gasp derby winner

JACK O’Driscoll was the toast of Skibbereen on Sunday night after he kicked a monstrous winning penalty in their Munster Junior League Conference B 11-10 victory against local rivals Clonakilty.

The home side went into this game off the back of their opening league win the previous weekend, away against Mallow, while Clon had beaten Crosshaven on the same weekend and were chasing back-to-back wins, too.

This local derby also doubled up as the Jimmy Kingston Memorial Cup game so there was also silverware up for grabs– and it was Skibb who snatched it with a last-gasp winner.

Ruairc Courtney kicked an early Clon penalty, before Skibb hit back with a Jordi O’Brien try. It was Clon’s turn to get over the try-line next as Cathal O’Regan touched done, with Courtney adding the conversion to give the visitors a 10-5 lead.

In the second half Jordi O’Brien scored a Skibb penalty to bring the home side within striking distance. The stage was set for Jack O’Driscoll to become his hometown hero. Holding his nerve, he hit the spot with a long-range winning penalty as Skibb won by a single point, 11-10. Skibb’s next league game is on November 28th away to Muskerry and on the same day Clonakilty are home to Old Christians.

Bandon, meanwhile, are still in top spot in Conference B and they made it five wins from five games with a 13-10 victory away against Waterpark. The home side led 10-5 at the break, Enda Phelan with Bandon’s try. After Kerry Desmond kicked a penalty for Bandon, Gearoid O’Leary came up trumps for Bandon with the match-winning try. Bandon’s next league game is on November 28th at home to Crosshaven.