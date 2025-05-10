Jack O’Connor predicts ‘ferocious battle’ against Cork in Sam Maguire Cup clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

KERRY boss Jack O’Connor is predicting ‘another massive, ferocious battle’ when his side travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to take on Cork in the group stage of the All-Ireland senior football championship.

The Kingdom’s Munster final win against Clare confirmed Kerry as top seeds in Group 2, and a trip to Leeside is on the cards in the second round of fixtures. Last month Cork were unlucky to lose to Kerry (3-21 to 1-25) after extra time in the provincial semi-final.

‘Look, we know what we’re going to get from Cork, we got it a couple of weeks ago. Another massive, ferocious battle,’ Jack O’Connor said.

Cork will play the loser of the Leinster final, either Meath or Louth, away in their opening group game, and then meet Roscommon in the third round at a neutral venue.