Jack Gower will fly Skibbereen flag at Winter Olympic Games

JACK Gower will fly the Skibbereen and West Cork flag at the Winter Olympic Games.

The UK-born Alpine skier has been selected on the six-strong Team Ireland selection for the Games in Beijing that run from February 4th to 20th.

Gower has strong links to Skibbereen as his grandmother, born in Dublin, grew up in the town. His father, Richard, spent several childhood summers in Skibbereen as well.

‘It’s a place that has a very close affiliation with my family,’ Gower told The Southern Star earlier this month.

Gower, a former junior World champion for Great Britain, will compete in the Downhill, Giant Slalom, Super G and Alpine Combined events at the Winter Olympic Games.

Joining Gower on Team Ireland for the Winter Olympics areTess Arbez (Alpine Skiing), Thomas Maloney Westgaard (cross-country skiing), Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby (freestyle skiing), Elsa Desmond (luge) and Seamus O’Connor (snowboard halfpipe).