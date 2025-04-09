Jack Crowley signs new two-year Munster contract extension

JACK Crowley has signed a new two-year contract extension with Munster.

The news that all Munster supporters have been waiting for has arrived, as the in-demand West Cork man has committed his future to the province until at least 2027.

Crowley (25) had been linked with a big money move to Leicester Tigers in recent weeks, but it will be a relief to Munster fans that the Bandon Rugby Club trailblazer has decided his future lies here in Ireland with Munster.

A Munster Rugby statement confirmed the good news: 'Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm a two-year contract extension for Jack Crowley that will keep him at the province until at least 2027.'

The Innishannon man proved his worth to Munster again in recent weeks with back-to-back man-of-the-match awards against La Rochelle and Connacht over the past fortnight, including that sensational drop goal against La Rochelle in France last weekend.

So far, the Munster outhalf has scored 305 points in 65 appearances for Munster since making his senior debut against Ulster in the 2020/21 season. He also has earned 24 Ireland caps, scoring 129 points.