Iveleary begin Mid Cork JAFC title defence against Inniscarra

DEFENDING Mid Cork JAFC kingpins Iveleary will begin the defence of their title with a round-one tie against Inniscarra, while 2019 defeated finalists Aghinagh meet Canovee in their championship opener.

Reigning Mid Cork junior A hurling champions Cloughduv will take on Donoughmore in their round one tie, while 2019 beaten finalists Éire Óg play Ballinora.

Also, the Mid Cork U21A football championship final between Éire Óg and Ballincollig will be played on Saturday, March 7th.

2020 CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS –

Mid Cork Junior A FC – Round 1: A) Ballincollig v Blarney; B) Éire Óg v Grenagh; C) Canovee v Aghinagh; D) Clondrohid v Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh; E) Cill na Martra v Kilmurry; F) Inniscarra v Iveleary; G) Kilmichael v Donoughmore.

Round Two (losers’ round) will be drawn after the first round is completed.

Mid Cork JBFC – Round 1: A) Dripsey v Gleann na Laoi; B) Iveleary v Aghabullogue; C) Macroom v Inniscarra; D) Kilmurry v Aghinagh; E) Ballincollig v Naomh Abán; F) Ballinora v Canovee. Quarter-finals: 1) Winner A v Winner F; 2) Winner E v Winner D. Semi-finals: Winner C v Winner 1; Winner B v Winner 2.

Mid Cork JCFC – Round 1: A) Kilmichael vBéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh; B) Donoughmore v Grenagh. Quarter-finals: 1) Clondrohid v Dripsey; 2) Winner A v Blarney; 3) Winner B v Éire Óg; 4) Ballincollig v Naomh Abán. Semi-finals: 1 v 2, 3 v 4.

Mid Cork U21B FC – Quarter-finals: 1) Ballinora – a bye; 2) Cill na Martra v Naomh Abán; 3) Kilmurry –a bye; 4) Aghinagh/Grenagh v Canovee. Semi-finals: 1 v 2, 3 v 4.

Mid Cork U21C FC – Quarter-finals: 1) Iveleary – a bye; 2) Macroom v Kilmichael; 3) Clondrohid – a bye; 4) Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh v Donoughmore; Semi-finals: 1 v 2, 3 v 4.

Mid Cork JAHC – Round 1: A) Kilmichael v Blarney; B) Éire Óg v Ballinora; C) Donoughmore v Cloughduv; D) Aghabullogue v Iveleary; E) Inniscarra v Ballincollig. Round Two (losers’ round): New draw will be made after Round 1 is completed.

Mid Cork JBHC – Round 1: A) Donoughmore v Ballincollig. Round 2: 1) Winner A v Inniscarra; 2) Laochra Óg v Grenagh; 3) Gleann na Laoi v Ballinora; 4) Blarney v Éire Óg. Semi-finals: 1 v 2, 3 v 4.