It’s time for a new voice, says departing boss Ronayne

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

SHANE Ronayne explains that the need for ‘a new voice and a fresh approach’ is one of the main reasons he is not putting his name in the hat to stay as Cork senior ladies football manager.

In a surprise development over the weekend Ronayne, who has been in charge of the Rebels for the past three seasons, pulled out of the running to stay in the hot-seat, despite having signalled his desire to stay on after Cork’s All-Ireland exit on July 20th.

‘My term is up now after today. We would certainly be looking to go forward again. I think we have assembled a very good management team,’ Ronayne explained after the 2-7 to 0-10 loss to the Tribeswomen, but he has since performed a dramatic U-turn.

‘After three years as Cork senior ladies football manager, my term concluded with our defeat by Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final on July 20th. After careful consideration I have decided not to seek a new term,’ Ronayne said in a statement released over the weekend.

‘I believe the time is right for a new voice and a fresh approach for the group going forward. The introduction of so many young players over the past 18 months will hopefully provide a strong platform for the years ahead.’

Ronayne, who succeeded Ephie Fitzgerald ahead of the 2022 campaign, has started a rebuilding process after Cork lost some of its best-ever players in recent years, as the likes of Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan retired, as did Orla Finn, Martina O’Brien, Roisin Phelan and Aine Terry O’Sullivan. Long-term injuries in recent seasons to key players like Eimear Kiely and Katie Quirke didn’t help either, and while Cork were relegated from Division 1 of the league earlier this year, there were definite signs of growth in the Munster and All-Ireland campaigns, which makes Ronayne’s decision all the more surprising.

‘It is with great sadness that I have accepted Shane Ronayne’s decision not to put his name forward for another term. He has done such wonderful work with this team despite all the odds they have faced,’ Cork LGFA Chairperson Marian Crowley said, noting retirements and injuries.

‘The team were relegated from Division 1 to Division 2 this year when their performances weren’t up to scratch. Despite this Shane and his management team put in every effort into rebuilding this team. They improved with every kick in the championship … It is a young team and I am sure they will develop and reap the rewards in the future from the groundwork that Shane and his management team have put into these players.’

In his three-year term Cork won two Munster titles (2022 and ’23), and contested two All-Ireland semi-finals and one quarter-final.