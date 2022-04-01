Sport

Irish soccer great Ronnie Whelan is special guest at West Cork Sports Star Awards

April 1st, 2022 1:58 PM

By Southern Star Team

ONE of Ireland’s greatest-ever football players is the special guest at this Friday night’s West Cork Sports Star Awards in the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery.

Ireland and Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan, who is no stranger to West Cork, is guaranteed to entertain in a fireside chat at the popular awards, and it promises to be one of the highlights of the night.

 

Whelan played over 50 times for the Republic of Ireland and famously scored that sensational goal to beat the USSR at the 1988 European Championships in Germany. He enjoyed an incredible career with his beloved Liverpool, too, playing nearly 500 games and winning six league titles, three FA Cups, a European Cup and three League Cup medals.

Much like he did on the pitch, Whelan will entertain off it at this Friday night’s awards.

***

