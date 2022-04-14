Sport

Injured Gavin Coombes ruled out until May

April 14th, 2022 12:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Gavin Coombes underwent ankle surgery last week.

GAVIN Coombes has been ruled out of action until May after undergoing surgery last week on the ankle injury he suffered in the recent defeat to Leinster at Thomond Park.

The Skibbereen man went off injured in the first half and Munster have since confirmed that the Irish international underwent surgery and will be out of action until next month.

It’s a big loss to Munster who will be without Coombes for the second leg of their Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Exeter Chiefs this Saturday afternoon. Exeter have a five-point lead after their 13-8 win last weekend.

There was still plenty of West Cork interest as both Fineen Wycherley and John Hodnett started, while Josh Wycherley came off the bench in the second half.

***

