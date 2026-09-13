Ilen Rovers knocked out of intermediate A football championship after Buttevant rally in the second half

Buttevant 1-17

Ilen Rovers 0-15

IT was a game of two halves in this winner-takes-all clash in the intermediate A football championship, MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS.

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Ilen Rovers, needing a win to progress to the quarter-finals, led 0-8 to 0-3 at the break with Buttevant getting their first score after 21 minutes.

Things looked good for the Baltimore side, but five second-half two-pointers from Buttevant flipped the tie on its head.

The comeback was capped off with a breakaway Mark Lenehan goal in the last minute, making the final score flattering for the victors.

There were no complaints with the result from Ilen boss Flor O’Driscoll though, who credited Buttevant’s brilliant second period display, where they outscored Ilen 1-14 to 0-7.

‘It’s always hard to lose. The championship is obviously very disappointing but that’s sport,’ O’Driscoll told The Southern Star.

‘Their (Buttevant) shooting efficiency was good. I thought we played reasonably good stuff and controlled much of the game. The Hanlons and Mark Lenehan were really impressive though. It’s that quality that helped them get over the line.’

It was a disappointing exit for Ilen Rovers from this year's Cork IAFC after a 1-17 to 0-15 to Buttevant. Manager Flor O'Driscoll gave credit to the victors who scored 1-14 in the second half, including five two-pointers. pic.twitter.com/rfpPJ3PFpZ — Southern Star Sport (@WestCorkSport) September 12, 2026

Ilen have been struck down with injuries with Dan MacEoin and Ciaran O’Dwyer key players absent, but had former Cork U20 captain Peter O’Driscoll back on the pitch after being out for 16 months. He played the full game and hit 0-4 too.

‘Obviously, having a player of Peter’s quality in the squad is good. He’s still only getting back into his first 60 minutes as well this year, at any grade or any stage.

‘Really pleased for Peter, and he’s as disappointed as anyone. It’s all about the result of the team. It wasn't our day,’ Flor O’Driscoll added.

With a slight breeze in the opening half, Ilen burst into life in the first quarter. Six points without reply courtesy of Aidan Fahy (two), Peter O’Driscoll (two-pointer) and Adrian O’Driscoll (two) meant they were in control.

Buttevant finally got on the scoreboard when Mark Lenehan struck back-to-back scores on 21 minutes. Sean Madigan kept the north Cork side ticking but O’Driscoll and Dermot Hegarty meant Ilen went into the changing rooms five ahead and in the qualification spots.

A good situation but the Ilen boss was still wary of the Buttevant purple-patch.

‘The feeling at half-time was that we were in a good position to take the win. We also felt we didn’t play with the energy or take advantage of our situation as much as we should have done,’ Flor O’Driscoll explained.

‘Having said that, we had a five-point lead. If we could keep them under pressure, keep our score ticking over, we were still gonna be in with a great chance.’

David Hanlon failed to score in the opening half but burst into life within the third quarter with a point and a two-pointer to reduce the margin to two.

Seán Connolly and Aaron O’Sullivan kept Ilen moving but two-pointers through Conor Hanlon and captain Lenehan reduced the gap to the minimum on 46 minutes, 0-11 to 0-10.

Connolly doubled Rovers’ advantage but Conor Hanlon levelled to match for the first time at 0-12 apiece.

Peter O’Driscoll and Seán Minihane restored the Carbery club’s two-point lead but the Hanlon brothers were at it again as a David two-pointer gave Buttevant the lead.

David Hanlon and Alan Holland traded scores to make it 0-16 to 0-15 heading into stoppage time but as Ilen desperately chased a decisive goal, they left themselves open at the back, allowing Lenehan to slide the ball past Damien O’Sullivan to seal their passage to the quarter-finals.

A disappointing end but the Ilen manager remains hopeful for 2027.

‘As I keep saying about this group, they’re always going to give it 100 percent. This year was no different to last year. We were just able to maybe edge tight games or get a draw out of them. This year, we just lost out for various reasons.

‘The quality is still really good. There’s a lot to be hopeful for in the future,’ Flor O’Driscoll said.

Scorers

Buttevant: Mark Lenehan 1-4 (2pt); David Hanlon (2pt, 2ptf), Conor Hanlon (2 2pt) 0-6 each; Seán Madigan 0-1.

Ilen Rovers: Peter O’Driscoll 0-4 (2pt); Seán Connolly 0-3; Aidan Fahy, Adrian O’Driscoll (1f) 0-2 each; Dermot Hegarty, Aaron O’Sullivan, Sean Minihane, Alan Holland 0-1 each.

Buttevant: Ronan Donovan; Michael Walsh, Jamie Whelan, Billy O’Riordan; Aaron Hogan, Aaron Trimm, Kevin Crowley; Kevin Sheehan, Kevin Lenehan; Mark Lenehan, David Hanlon, Donal Ryan; Conor Hanlon, Seán Madigan, Tadhg O’Connell.

Subs: Kyle Bowles for A Hogan (28); David Walsh for S Madigan (50); Ryan Fowley for D Ryan (51).

Ilen Rovers: Damien O’Sullivan; Daniel Coakley, Jack Collins, Shane Carey; Paddy Collins, Dermot Hegarty, Aaron O’Sullivan; Seán Minihane, Peadar O’Driscoll; Kevin O’Driscoll, Seán Connolly, Adrian O’Driscoll; Peter O’Driscoll, Micheál Sheehy, Aidan Fahy.

Subs: Conor O’Driscoll for P Collins (34); Denis O’Driscoll for K O’Driscoll (41); Danny O’Donovan for S Carey (46, inj); Alan Holland for A Fahy (49).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).