HE didn’t get the phone call he was hoping for ahead of Ireland's Six Nations squad announcement – but Gavin Coombes is determined to add to his two senior international caps.

‘Definitely the ambition is to get in and play with Ireland again,’ the Skibbereen juggernaut told The Southern Star.

But the Munster man is going to have to be patient.

When the 34-man Ireland squad for the Six Nations was announced, Coombes’ name wasn’t there. He's on the outside looking in, waiting for the chance to get back in and show what he can do.

His two caps came together in the summer of 2021, against Japan and USA, but while he has been involved in training squads since, Coombes hasn’t got the nod to add to those two appearances.

‘For me, I feel like if I get an opportunity to play again, that’s the only chance I can show what I am fully about,’ he said.

‘You can show all you want in training but games are where you can really show where you are at,’ Coombes adds, and there’s a sense of frustration that he didn’t get his opportunity in the World Cup warm-up games last August.

He was part of Ireland’s training squad, but didn’t get a look-in for the opening warm-up clash with Italy; the writing was on the wall then and he was dropped from the squad 11 days later.

‘It was a huge disappointment at the time,’ the Skibb man admitted.

‘To be in there for the summer and to not get a chance in one of the warm-up games and put my hand up was disappointing, but that’s the way it fell.

‘Definitely, there was disappointment, but also a hunger to get back in there and, I guess, prove people wrong.’

Returning to the comforts of the familiar Munster environment softened the blow somewhat, as Coombes immediately turned his attention to the current campaign armed with feedback from Ireland coaches. The goal, as always, is to get better.

‘I don’t think anyone can say that they are a complete player,’ he said.

‘I have my own individual style of play and I stick to my principles. There are aspects, like my carrying for example, if I don’t keep working on that, lads will figure you out or someone else will catch up with you. If you want to progress and achieve what you want to achieve, it’s the work that you put in every day that will get you there.’

He added: ‘I sat down with the coaches in Munster when I got back to chat about what I can do to work on areas and put a plan in place. The key then is to stick to the plan. I know it’s a cliche but you go week on week, assess where you are and have that reference point of knowing what you need to work on and where your game is. Definitely, it gives a lot of motivation to reassess, rethink and then go again.’

Perhaps Coombes’ selection chances were hit by moving between the second row and the back row with Munster this season – and that’s a theory Irish rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll added weight to on Off The Ball.

‘There's something missing with Gavin Coombes,’ O'Driscoll mused. ‘Okay, he hasn't been as good this season as last season, he's been playing in the second row and at number eight, and filling a void. Maybe that hasn't worked in his favour. But, when there's a guy that's shown good quality, playing for Munster, for his province and then hasn't been given the opportunity internationally, for me that usually means there's something missing at training. There's something that's not giving the confidence to the coaches to select them over somebody else.’

Competition for places in the Ireland squad is off the charts, too. Look at Coombes’ rivals for the No 8 jersey – Caelan Doris and Jack Conan. It means the Skibb man needs to hit new heights to force his way in. He’s pretty happy with his Munster form this season, despite a campaign where the defending URC champions haven’t caught fire this season – a long list of injuries hasn’t helped – but an upturn in form in the Champions Cup has given the campaign the spark it needed.

‘I have been fit and available for every game so that’s allowing me to play,’ he explained.

‘I feel I have been fairly consistent, and even though results haven’t gone our way I feel that the defensive side of my game has improved and I am getting carries in and helping out the team as best I can. Being fit and available is a key part to that.’

Still on the outside looking in with Ireland, Coombes will put the head down and power on with Munster. Control the controllables, and hope his form will turn heads in the Ireland set-up. The desire to add to those two caps is stronger than ever.

‘Selection is slightly out of my control, but the goal is to try and achieve that again,’ he added, the firing burning inside.