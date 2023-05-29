Castlehaven ace Hurley makes Team of the Week

CASTLEHAVEN sharpshooter Brian Hurley has been named in the GAA.ie team of the week after an accomplished performance against Louth.

The full forward played his first game since the start of March and hit 0-8 (6f) on Saturday in Cork’s opening Group 1 game of the All-Ireland series.

His teammate Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) made the cut too.

Cork fans will be hoping Hurley will bring his shooting boots to Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday when Kerry come to town in a mouth-watering Group 1 showdown.

GAA.ie Team of the Week: Rory Beggan (Monaghan); Chrissy McKaigue (Derry), Eoghan McEvoy (Derry), Aidan Forker (Armagh); Karl O'Connell (Monaghan), John Small (Dublin), Niall Daly (Roscommon); Ian Maguire (Cork), John Heslin (Westmeath); Ciarain Murtagh (Roscommon), Cormac Costello (Dublin), Rian O'Neill (Armagh); Sam Mulroy (Louth), Shane McGuigan (Derry), Brian Hurley (Cork).