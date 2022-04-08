Honours even as top two battle to draw in Premier Division

IT’S as you were at the summit of the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division as the top two shared the spoils in their crunch clash last Sunday morning.

Eoin Ryan had fired second-place Clonakilty Soccer Club into a first-half lead and they looked on course for a crucial win until Ciarán O'Regan scored a 75th-minute equaliser for the home side. The 1-1 draw means leaders Drinagh maintain their 10-point advantage over Clon, but the latter has four games in hand.

The top two’s stalemate has also opened the door for Dunmanway to get their title challenge back on track. On Sunday, Dunmanway Town beat bottom-of-the-table Mizen AFC 2-0 with second-half goals from Cathal Daly and Steven O’Donovan. They are now level on points with Clonakilty, having played a game more.

Elsewhere, fourth-place Kilgoban Celtic lost 4-2 to Ballydehob. All six goals came in the second half. While Arthur Coakley struck twice for Kilgoban, Ballydehob took the points on offer with goals from Joe Hickey (2), Killian O’Sullivan and Tim O’Regan.

***

A crunch game at the top of the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship saw Castletown Celtic beat fellow title challengers Skibbereen and retake number one spot in the table. Goals from Jack O’Callaghan (2) and Leon Collins-Nagle pushed Castletown 3-1 ahead after 50 minutes, Skibb scoring through an own goal, and this is how it stayed. At a congested summit, Castletown lead on 37 points after 17 games, Bunratty are second on 35 points after 14 games while Skibbereen have 34 points from 16 games.

Beara United strengthened their grip on fourth with a commanding 7-0 rout of Castlelack. Reece Dillane scored a hat-trick while Alex Spundov, Ben Sullivan, Cormac Carey and Tom Dickinson all got on the score-sheet. In a mid-table encounter, Colm O’Neill fired home a second-half hat-trick as Aultagh Celtic defeated Courtmacsherry 3-1 away. Bill Fleming had levelled for Courtmac early in the second half, before O’Neill took over.

***

The Drinagh derby in the WCL Women’s 7s Tournament saw Drinagh B beat league leaders Drinagh A 3-1, with goals from Caroline Beamish, Catriona O'Mahony and Rachel O'Donovan, while Roisin O'Driscoll scored in reply. In the same league Dunmanway Town defeated Mizen AFC 4-0 thanks to efforts from Maria Creegan, Irene Mawe (2) and Rachel Kingston.

On Saturday in the WCL U19 League Drinagh Rangers hit top spot after they beat previous leaders Sullane 2-1. First-half goals from Sean Calnan and Owen Tobin gave Drinagh the advantage and even though Daniel Kelly pulled one back for Sullane, Drinagh held on to win. Drinagh now lead Sullane by a single point, but also have two games in hand. Also, Kilgoban Celtic defeated Bunratty United 3-0 with goals from James Desmond, Adam Salter-Townsend and Alex Young.