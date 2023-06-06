Historic moment for Daly

RANDAL Óg's Sean Daly has become the first player from the Carbery club to win an All-Ireland inter-county medal.

Cork beat Offaly in the All Ireland U20 Hurling final on Sunday in Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2-22 to 3-13 to win their third title in four years.

Daly was a substitute in the final but he played a huge part in getting Ben O'Connor's side to the decider with good performances in the Munster championship.

