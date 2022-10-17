Hero Fenner leads brilliant Beara to Premier 1 football glory

Beara 2-10

Castlehaven 2-7

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

BEARA withstood a ferocious Castlehaven fightback to deservedly claim the Bon Secours U19 Premier 1 football championship at Wolfe Tone Park in Bantry.

The divisional side added the U19 Premier 1 county title to the U18 equivalent won in 2021.

Leading 2-8 to 0-2 at the break, Beara were full value for their 12-point lead following a sizzling first-half display. But a previously listless Castlehaven roared back into contention courtesy of two early second-half goals. Finally playing to their full potential and reducing the deficit to three, the Haven couldn’t raise a third green flag to draw level, as Beara took the title and the bragging rights.

Beara U19 selector Ciarán O’Sullivan was delighted with the outcome.

‘We knew the Haven would come back at us but didn’t think they would score the two goals as fast as they did at the start of the second half. It put the lads to the pin of their collar,’ the former Cork footballer commented.

‘I have to say they are a super bunch of lads. That bunch is very close. They are like a club team and I am absolutely thrilled for them.’

Three superb Fintan Fenner points and an equally impressive Killian Murphy save saw Beara build an early 0-3 to 0-0 lead. Sean Browne got Castlehaven on the scoreboard after 14 minutes before Lee Kelly responded by scorching a shot into the top corner.

Beara dominated the second quarter with Tomás O’Connor and Lee Kelly points extending their advantage. Tommy O’Sullivan had a goal ruled out for a square infringement but added a point soon after.

Rampant in every sector of the pitch Fintan Fenner converted a free, and then swapped passes with Darragh Harrington and Lee Kelly before finding the bottom corner of the net. Michael Harrington and Ben O’Sullivan exchanged scores to conclude the half.

The second half was barely two minutes old when, first, Jamie O’Driscoll and then Robbie Minihane walloped home terrific goals. Jack O’Neill could have raised a third green flag but, instead, temporarily reduced Castlehaven to 14 men following a black card offence.

Beara struggled to make their extra man count despite Dylan Crowley making it 2-9 to 2-2. Michael Maguire reduced the deficit ahead of Fintan Fenner landing his fifth point of a marvellous individual display.

Killian Murphy was called upon to make another important save as Beara tired and Castlehaven caused a shift in the county final’s momentum.

Consecutive points from Michael Maguire (free), Robbie Minihane (mark), Sean Browne and Jack O’Neill made it 2-10 to 2-7 shortly before the final whistle. Deep into injury-time, Robbie Minihane rose highest in a crowded goalmouth to flick a goal attempt inches wide. Tommy O’Sullivan was black carded late on but it mattered little as a Beara side inspired by Castletownbere’s Fintan Fenner held on for a three-point win.

‘It’s unbelievable, I didn’t think we could top what we did last year,’ Fenner said. ‘This group of players are something else. We expected Castlehaven to come back at us. They are a massive club with fantastic footballers. We held out, thank God.’

Scorers - Beara: F Fenner 1-5 (4f); L Kelly 1-1; T O’Connor (1f), T O’Sullivan, B O’Sullivan, D Crowley 0-1 each. Castlehaven: R Minihane 1-1 (1 mark); M Maguire 0-3 (2f); J O’Driscoll 1-0; S Browne 0-2; J O’Neill 0-1.

Beara: K Murphy (Castletownbere); D Harrington (Glengarriff), D Harrington (Urhan), S Collins (Glengarriff); D Crowley (Urhan), S O’Shea (Adrigole), D O’Sullivan (Adrigole); F Fenner (Castletownbere, captain), A O’Sullivan (Urhan); B O’Sullivan (Adrigole), L Kelly (Castletownbere), G O’Shea (Adrigole); T O’Connor (Adrigole), L Harrington (Glengarriff), T O’Sullivan (Adrigole). Subs: C McElhinney (Glengarriff) for B O’Sullivan (51, inj), T Sullivan (Adrigole) for F Fenner (59, inj).

Castlehaven: B Crowley; D O’Callaghan, J Bohane, S O’Connell; U O’Donovan, L McCarthy, O Daly; T O’Mahony (captain), J O’Neill; F Collins, A O’Donoghue, R Minihane; S Browne, J O’Driscoll, M Maguire. Subs: J Buckley for U O’Donovan (ht), D Maguire for A O’Donoghue (54).

Referee: Sean Levis (Muintir Bháire).