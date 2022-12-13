Hero Crowley hits the winner for Skibb in U12 Cup final

SKIBBEREEN edged Castlelack Celtic to lift the U12 Schoolboys Cup.

Skibb’s path to the final included wins over Drinagh Rangers, Castlelack United and Sullane. Celtic knocked out Dunmanway Town, Clonakilty Celtic and Inter Clonakilty to set up last Saturday’s showdown.

A scoreless opening half preceded an equally tight second period in which a solitary goal decided the outcome. Darragh Crowley wrote his name into the Skibbereen AFC history books with the winning goal in a 1-0 triumph.

Dylan O’Donovan, Liam Allan, Matthew Ashe, Daire Long and Connall Whooley also impressed for the winners. Eoin Murphy, Will Hickey, Donal McSweeney and Gearoid O’Keefe were the pick of a gallant Castlelack team.

Skibbereen: Dylan O’Donovan, Fionan Herlihy, Daniel McCarthy, Aiden Brownie, Daire Long, Bobby Carstairs, Alex Ring, Conall Whooley, Darragh Crowley, Matthew Ashe, Charlie McCarthy, Liam Allan, Fiachra Garrett, Leo Dowdall, Charlie Heaton Jones, David Zacharia, Jamie Dowdall.

Castlelack: Adam Dollery, Charlie Curtin, Colm Dullea, Will Hickey, Donal McSweeney, Conor William Sheehan, Eoin Murphy, Gearoid O’Keefe, Harry Bourneman, Jack Twomey, Harry Chambers, Andrew Langford, Daniel Kiely, Alex Bennemans, Oran Keohane, Conor Mark Sheehan, Russell Crowley.